Editor:
Kudos to the writer of the Sept. 26 letter titled "Trump Stands Tall Against Abortion."
I only wish there were dozens more letters like his. I do not believe Roe vs Wade was intended to include the murder of innocent children. Have we become King Herods or Adolph Hitlers?
Sure, Donald has his faults, but even his opponents who call him "liar" and "racist" never said "murderer." I will be voting for Trump and thank God I have this choice.
Eleanor Dunn
Punta Gorda
