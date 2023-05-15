Reported today in front page news of The Daily Sun, the Sarasota Republican Assembly Club (SRAC) is demanding that the Republican Party of Florida (RPOF) stop the (latest?) indictment of former President Donald J Trump. Meanwhile, the RPOF has published a draft statement which condemns the “unlawful and corrupt prosecution” of President Trump.
During these trying times we should remember that Lazlo Toth‘s letter of admiration and support cheered up President Dick Nixon during a difficult time in Nixon’s life. Similarly, it is remarkable to learn that Sarasota Republicans are as faithful about their favorite president as were Nixon supporters after Nixon resigned the presidency in disgrace. President Trump must be very proud that he continues to receive such strong support. After all, he received more than 74,000,000 votes in the last Presidential election, and maybe more.
Meanwhile, it is not crystal clear which indictments are politically inspired, like the politics of a banana republic, according to Conni Brunni, SRAC president. One indictment claims Trump falsified business records, another indictment resulted in a conviction for defamation and sexual battery, other indictments are for allegedly trying to improperly influence Georgia election officials, further indictments are for misuse of classified documents, and still other indictments are for incitement to violence and insurrection at the Capitol.
One can imagine how relieved I was when I read that Sarasota Republicans are engaged in a project to fight back and defend President Trump against further injustice.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.