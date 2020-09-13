Editor:
I am deeply disturbed by the following developments in this administration’s Covid-19 strategy. To give Dr. Atlas, with no experience in epidemiology, priority access to the president while ignoring or minimizing the input of Dr Fauci, an internationally recognized infectious disease expert advisor to past administrations of both parties, is reckless, negligent and wrong.
To boycott the international vaccine development and distribution efforts because of WHO’s leadership is a petty dispute that will cost us additional deaths. We tried using our own tests early in the pandemic response and because they were defective, we lost weeks. This misstep costs thousands of lives and now we plan to repeat that mistake with the vaccine.
I recognize the communities hardest hit by the virus are minorities and seniors. Neither of these groups are part of the president's base and are not valued. They also use Medicare, Medicaid, and other assistance programs. Is this strategy a blatant attempt to reduce the deficit by reducing the demand for theses services by killing these American citizens?
When combined with the disproportionate Covid death rates among indigenous people, this begins to look like genocide of these American populations. We have seen dangerous infection rates on college campuses as well as shutdowns due to infections in our schools that have reopened without a federal guideline to do so safely. Will we add children to the list of people we choose to let die, maybe because they don’t vote? Demand better. Vote for change this November
Linda Richardson
Port Charlotte
