Editor:
Why I like Donald Trump:
Because he’s not Joe Biden. Because Donald Trump is not a back-slapping, baby-kissing, life-long politician who never earned a dime except at the public trough. Because he’s not a lawyer who cheated his way through law school as Biden did. Because he didn’t give his philandering kid a $90k a month job at the American taxpayers' expense as Biden did. Because he’s not dumb and or senile or both. And because he says what I think much of the time.
What I don’t like about Donald Trump:
He’s a loudmouthed blowhard. He too often shoots from the hip without thinking things through.
Once again we voters must choose between two evils and between the two I would choose Trump in a heartbeat.
Rich Stager
Port Charlotte
