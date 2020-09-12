Editor:

Why I like Donald Trump:

Because he’s not Joe Biden. Because Donald Trump is not a back-slapping, baby-kissing, life-long politician who never earned a dime except at the public trough. Because he’s not a lawyer who cheated his way through law school as Biden did. Because he didn’t give his philandering kid a $90k a month job at the American taxpayers' expense as Biden did. Because he’s not dumb and or senile or both. And because he says what I think much of the time.

What I don’t like about Donald Trump:

He’s a loudmouthed blowhard. He too often shoots from the hip without thinking things through.

Once again we voters must choose between two evils and between the two I would choose Trump in a heartbeat.

Rich Stager

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments