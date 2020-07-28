Editor:
Our liar-in-chief is at it again, lying about everything. His “Make America White Again” campaign has transitioned to “Keep America Dying,” and it’s in a nosedive. Biden will absolutely crush the Trump fiasco in November.
He wants to put our children (along with our pathetic governor) at risk by forcing schools to open. “The pandemic is not that bad,” and “we’re really in a good place.” Really-the number of cases continues to increase exponentially. Pence: "this will be behind us by Memorial Day.” Hmmm, really?
Can’t wait to see the worthless criminal dragged kicking and screaming out of the White House in January like a spoiled 5-year-old that he is. With a real AG, we will get to watch the entire Trump family face legitimate legal charges for years to come. Convictions are inevitable for the undeniably most corrupt administration in history (based on indictments and jail time), and I doubt Biden will commute his sentence.
We will finally get to end the “draining of the swamp” into the WH. This administration has hired 281 lobbyists in 3 1/2 years — four times more than Obama in 8 years. And, he has made millions of dollars off his resorts with our money while in office…unprecedented corruption! The real America will line up to flush the toilet in November.
Christopher Nelson
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.