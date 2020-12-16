Editor:

Trump is a sore loser. All the Republican court cases alleging voter fraud have so far been thrown out of court due to a lack of evidence. The head of U.S. cybersecurity during the election, Christopher Krebs, said this election was the most secure U.S. election in history from both international and domestic threats. Trump's Attorney General Bill Barr said there is no evidence of wide spread voter fraud. This false fraud craziness is all about Trump's ego. He can't admit he lost.

Further, Trump has been willing after providing no evidence of fraud, to call on Republican politicians to throw out the results of the election and have electors install him as President. That is not how a democracy works.

Allan Patch

Punta Gorda


