Editor:
As someone who taught high school and college history for 38 years, I am not surprised at all that our president did not know that we had no airports during the American Revolution. His gaffs, his misinformation and his lack of historical knowledge have been apparent since he descended down the escalator from his ivory tower.
Perhaps a speech writer made the mistake. If so, he should be fired, but that would also acknowledge that Trump knew the line was correct since he does not know better. Perhaps Trump did not read the speech ahead of time since he is usually playing golf or watching Fox News as they toss him rose petals.
But more likely, Trump was just winging that part of the speech and started to suffer from diarrhea of the mouth. That happens to him a lot. What is as bothersome though, is that most Trumpites out there defended him immediately or said that he was making a joke.
Folks, no. You do not joke about war. You do not joke in front of the Lincoln Memorial on a holiday that is supposed to be our proudest day as a nation. Trump turned it into a laughing stock and his defenders should be as appalled as Trump's opponents.
James Wasowski
Rotonda West
