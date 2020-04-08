Editor:
I also watched Gov. Cuomo take the lead in fighting against the curse that plagues his state. He inspired and comforted with his approach. But leadership is more than presentation.
Most importantly, I see Cuomo depending on the full force of the federal government for help. This is the Democrat way and becoming an old, and I might say outdated, approach. That’s mainly because Trump inspired not only the federal government, but state and local governments as well as those who hate him to cooperate to fight an enemy.
But Trump did more by leading the real government needed to help fight against the curse that plagues his country. He innovatively depended on the citizens for help, i.e., the private sector. Leading in this radical, practical, and timely approach helped solve controversial issues which stymied previous presidents. Results count more than anything said. Trump showed me how the power is still with the people! For that I’m thankful he’s my leader.
Timothy C. Tiches
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.