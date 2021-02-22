Editor:
I've been a Republican for four decades. Last week I quit.
Trumpites marched on the Capitol to Stop the Steal. They object to 74 million voters being disenfranchised. But they have no problem disenfranchising 81 million voters. Trumpites object to impeachment. He didn't do anything wrong. It's just words. Five people died; not his fault. Well. Charles Manson never personally killed anyone. Neither did Hitler. Just words.
In 2000 Bush lost the popular vote but won. Over four years he cultivated moderates and won reelection. Same scenario for Trump. But he not only ignored the 51%, he went out of his way to belittle and demean them. He got a mid-term spanking in 2018.
In 2017 you told the Democrats to get over it; move on. Apparently you can't follow your own advice. And what's your mantra to this: It's fake news; a conspiracy; it's voter fraud. You live in an enclave where everyone is like you. Fake newsflash: there's tens of millions outside your bubble.
You think Trump's acquittal was good. I think not. Democrats knew they couldn't win. Like him, they were pandering to their base. You did what they could never do; you split the party in two. Already Trumpities are displaying banners. Duh. You appeal only to other Trumpities. You attract no new voters. With the party split you couldn't elect a dog catcher let alone a comeback in 2022 or 2024.
Now you'll gang up on the seven 'rouge' senators. You'll probably defeat them but why would you get those seats? If you don't like 50-50 you're going to hate 57-43.
Walt Risi
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.