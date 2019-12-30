Editor:
The Supporters of Trump who claim that they are fundamentalist Evangelical Christians are nothing but hypocrites. They are supporting a lying, cheating, chronic law breaker who engages in bizarre extramarital sexual relationships. If they think they are expressing their theology with the hope that they will attract and convert more educated people they are sorely mistaken.
He is playing them as fools who don't mind being hoodwinked. He has lowered our country's stature and made us all look like fools while our political leaders fail to curtail our assault on the environment. The raping and pillaging of this planet has been upgraded since his "election" (which he lost by about 3,000,000 popular votes).
His predecessor helped recover from the financial disaster he inherited from Bush 43 and Trump is taking fictitious credit for Barack Obama's efforts. He takes no responsibility for his terrible mistakes and criticizes the press and his political opposition. He claims immunity and his appointees are praising him for his failure.
Is is time for the GOP to take back control of their party because the craziest clown on the bus is now their driver. They seem not to be able to see the forest for the trees. They may hope for Armageddon but the planet does not. We are now on course for an Apocolypse.
Tom Pritchard
Rotonda West
