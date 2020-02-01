Editor:
Last I knew, after living 72 years in America, no one (including Trump) is above the law. I am astonished that in the current Impeachment hearings that Mitch McConnell and his cronies are trying to keep witnesses from talking!
Donald Trump has asked for the foreign interference in our democratic election by seeking help from foreign powers. Now he is instructing his office to obstruct the investigation.
Trump’s U.S. ambassador to the European Union told under oath that Trump would not give money that the Senate had already voted on unless he got dirt on Vice President Biden’s son.
If you follow the money, Trump wanted to sell weapons to Ukraine to fight against Russia. When Zelinsky was voted in he did not want to buy weapons but wanted to negotiate with Russia. Are you aware that company called Lockheed Martin made over $44.9 billion selling arms to foreign countries?. With the arms sales to the Ukraine Lockheed Martin would grow by 6 percent.
I believe that not only was Trump trying to interfere in an election but he was also trying to make money for Lockheed Martin.
Let the truth come out. Let us have a democracy and not a dictatorship.
McConnell and his cronies are definitely hiding something. Do they really think that the anti-Trump supporters are this stupid? I am for all of those who are against Trump to vote in the next election and to call their senators to be sure there are witnesses in this trial! He has violated our trust!
Karen Bourland Whyte
North Port
