Editor:
What I get from most letters, no one cares about corruption in the FBI, CIA, IRS. Kickbacks to politicians wrapped up in "foreign aid" which amount to billions from our paid taxes.
They are also in favor of more graft from government-controlled socialism, free healthcare, free education, Communist teachers, no God, doubled taxes (if you think you are not gonna pay double, you're smokin the good stuff), open borders, welfare to the illegals, 9-month abortions, enforcement of the 1st amendment by Antifa thugs, no guns? All because y'all hate Trump, you are willing to wreck the country.
And, it's OK that a politician starts off with nothing and, in a short time becomes a millionaire on a salary of $170k, for less than six months work, free travel. Please! Please, say it ain't so!
Jim Panaretos
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.