Editor:

Trump ‘s most recent (April 20) immigration proposal will inadvertently lock out the folks who harvest our fruits and vegetables from our own farmers’ fields. Whoops! Our farmers immediately and loudly objected, and Trump immediately excluded ‘visiting’ (immigrant) farm workers from his proposal. Trump had earlier heaped praise on the goal of his proposed executive order “…to protect the jobs of our great American citizens during this difficult time,” he tweeted.

Wait a minute. Don’t we have 26 million newly unemployed workers? Yes, we do. And Trump also just invited in 3 million ‘visiting’ farm workers (source:NCFH). Reducing our unemployment rolls by 3 million is no small number. So, why didn’t American farmers go to our own huge pool of available workers first and offer them the work? And why was Trump so quick throw our own unemployed under his immigration bus? “…protect the jobs of our great American Citizens…” Rubbish.

I am sure Trump aficionados have a logically tortured reason for this contradiction so let’s hear it.

Mike Deignan

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments