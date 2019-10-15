Editor:

Trump just said that "My crimes cannot be investigated while I am president!” Huh? What?

The acts of sexual misconduct, white supremacy, collusion with Russia and obstruction of justice, Trump staff corruption, faulty Trump family business deals, taking our troops out of Syria, and the enslavement of little immigrant children cannot be investigated?

Is this my America? Vote the swamp out!

Karen Bourland-Whyte

North Port

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments