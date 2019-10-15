Editor:
Trump just said that "My crimes cannot be investigated while I am president!” Huh? What?
The acts of sexual misconduct, white supremacy, collusion with Russia and obstruction of justice, Trump staff corruption, faulty Trump family business deals, taking our troops out of Syria, and the enslavement of little immigrant children cannot be investigated?
Is this my America? Vote the swamp out!
Karen Bourland-Whyte
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.