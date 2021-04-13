Editor:
In a recent letter to the Sun, a writer expressed that former President Trump be re-elected in 2024.
I would ask that writer, and those who agree with him, to consider the following facts.
In February of 2020, former President Trump acknowledged to Bob Woodward the seriousness of the Covid-19 virus. Yet in public, he claimed the impacts would be minimal. Since then, over 500,000 Americans have died, many of them unnecessarily.
Despite claims he would balance the budget during his tenure, the U.S. national debt ballooned under the Trump administration increasing by nearly $7 trillion in less than four years.
By refusing to concede the 2020 election despite his campaign having lost over 60 court cases, including many overseen by Trump-appointed judges, the former president encouraged his supporters to take action resulting in the January 6 Capitol insurrection and the deaths of five people.
During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump assured us he would build a “big beautiful wall” paid for by Mexico. Of the over $25 billion spent on the partially completed fence, Mexico has paid nothing.
As part of “zero tolerance” at the border, the Trump administration separated kids from their parents and created no mechanism for reuniting these families. Although a small number of families have been reunited under the Biden administration, hundreds of kids remain apart from their parents.
President Biden’s compassion, decency, and competence are leading us out of the pandemic. I’d prefer him as our leader.
Bill Welsch
Punta Gorda
