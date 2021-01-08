Editor:
All my life (90 years) I have been proud to be an American. Now I am ashamed of my country.
That officials who were elected by American voters are now following the lies, rants and fantasies of a deranged man is a disgrace.
I hope that someone will see that Donald Trump gets the professional medical care he needs.
Dolores Ruhlin
Placida
