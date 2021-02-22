Editor:

Trump is like a slow growing cancer that spreads. The GOP had a chance to remove it during his last impeachment. They chose to ignore it. So now, a year later it has metastasized and will certainly be the death of the Republican party.

I guess they just don't like taking their medicine. Ignoring it doesn't make it go away. so now may of them will be going away by losing in their next elections.. Good riddance!

Paula Semack

Port Charlotte

