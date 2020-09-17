Editor:

Trump is running on a law and order campaign while showing sympathy for a teenager charged with murder who spoke openly about seeing himself as a kind of vigilante. Trump defended his supporters who fired paintball pellets and pepper spray into a crowd in Oregon.

The intention of the President of the United States is to turn the events in Portland and Kenosha into a weapon of political division. Honestly, how can anyone believe there will be less violence in America by giving Trump four more years?

Joe Biden has asked protesters on both sides to abandon violence, but Trump wants violence to escalate.

And don’t forget: Trump has played more than 275 rounds of golf since taking office, so why not compare police shooting a Black man in the back seven times to missing “a three-footer."

Joseph Lawson

Punta Gorda

