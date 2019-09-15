Editor:
Five years ago, Western intelligence agencies determined that Iran would have nuclear weapons in three years. Using sanctions, the Obama administration forced Iran to negotiate an agreement that hog-tied their nuclear program, delayed Iranian nuclear weapons by 15 years minimum, and enforced the most intrusive inspection regimen ever. Without that agreement, Iran would have nuclear weapons today.
The inspection team, governments of every other signatory to the agreement, and the Security Council; heads of every U.S. intelligence agency, including Trump-appointed director of national intelligence, two CIA directors, and secretary of homeland security; national security advisor, two secretaries of state, and secretary of defense, also Trump appointees, all agreed that Iran was in compliance. Everyone who would know agreed that the accord was working.
Trump, who neither listens to informed people nor reads security documents, didn’t care. The agreement bore Obama’s name, so it had to go.
Trump pulled out of the pact and re-imposed sanctions. Predictably, Iran responded by producing uranium in prohibited amounts and purity and by harassing international shipping. Trump has single-handedly put Iran back onto a path to nuclear weapons and assured greater instability in the Middle East.
He wants to negotiate a new deal. To date, his negotiating skills have produced nothing anywhere. He has shown himself to be a compulsive liar and, by withdrawing from multiple international agreements, made America as untrustworthy as he. Why would anyone, especially Iran, which is within reach of Israel’s nukes, trust anything Trump says or signs?
Tom Butler
Port Charlotte
