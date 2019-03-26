Editor:
Awhile back, Trump supporters were challenged to defend, explain, justify, rationalize, deny or whatever, his seemingly uncontrollable pathological lying.
To date, no Trumpite has stepped forward to respond to the challenge. They can't be blamed. The hurt would strike too close to home: the embarrassment too acute. It's easier to act like an ostrich. Facing the fact that Trump is an out-and-out liar puts everything he says in doubt. One will always wonder if he is lying or not. He probably is.
A politician dropped an f-bomb. When asked about it, Trump replied with all the indignation he could muster that he would never use such language. A brief search of YouTube will show clip after clip of Trump saying exactly that and worse. What a phony!
Recently, Trump said he never said Mexico would pay for the wall. Say what? Cites voodoo economics.
DJT denied having a sexual liaison with a porn actress and buying her silence. Trump was a tad less then truthful. A lie on a par with: "I did not have sexual relations with that woman." (Bill Clinton, 1998.)
Trump always had trouble with "would" and "wouldn't." Doesn't everyone?
Just the tip of the iceberg.
Trump knows that memories are short. That's why he "loves the poorly educated." The poorly educated are easily duped.
What a waste if a gauntlet.
John J. Marshall
Englewood
