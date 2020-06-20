Editor:
As my sainted mother would say, "Boy, get your head out of your butt, wake up and get a clue." These same words I would say to a Trump supporter.
Trump's caring is a veneer; fake and .01 mm deep. Trump has not one shred of empathy for you or anyone else. If you think he does, you have not been paying attention.
He cares only about himself and his money. He doesn't respect you. He despises you. He doesn't deserve your respect. Don't you recognize a con?
If you slipped and fell, Trump would ignore your outstretched hand and pleas for help. He would step over or around you while denying he saw or heard you. Am I wrong?
He is as vengeful, small-minded, self-centered, insecure a human being as you will ever meet. He craves attention. He is starved for adulation. Without constant praise his insecurities blossom. He feels "unappreciated."
Trump demands your loyalty, but it is a one-way street. Would you want to be in a foxhole with him? He would never cover your back; ask Jeff Sessions.
Trump constantly needs to remind us of his genius-like mind. He never hears it from others; toadies excluded. So, he self-adulates.
Whatever topic he starts talking about soon morphs into being about him; how wonderful he is.
It is a myth he's a successful business man; many more failures than successes. Ever fly Trump airline; savor a Trump steak. Probably not.
Bankruptcy is Trump's most successful business enterprise.
John J. Marshall
Englewood
