Editor:

To the Trump supporters.

Congratulations on your electing a non-politician to the highest office to rid us of corrupt politicians. Now do we not only have a corrupt businessman in office we also have a corrupt politician leading our country.

The only thing I can liken his base to is the children's book "The Emperor's New Clothes" in reverse, where emperor Trump is telling his base how nice they all look in their new clothes. This all from a man who demands loyalty and gives none, enjoy the ride. Lock him up.

Stephen Barrows

Port Charlotte

