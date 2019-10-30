Editor:
To the Trump supporters.
Congratulations on your electing a non-politician to the highest office to rid us of corrupt politicians. Now do we not only have a corrupt businessman in office we also have a corrupt politician leading our country.
The only thing I can liken his base to is the children's book "The Emperor's New Clothes" in reverse, where emperor Trump is telling his base how nice they all look in their new clothes. This all from a man who demands loyalty and gives none, enjoy the ride. Lock him up.
Stephen Barrows
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.