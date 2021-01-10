Editor:
American democracy is in free fall. Since John Adams turned over the presidency to his hated rival, Thomas Jefferson, no president has failed to turn over the reins of government peacefully until this one. Trump has tweeted relentlessly that he won and has brought 59 cases to court to contest the election and has lost every one for lack of evidence!
Ninety judges, including many that Trump appointed, rejected his insistence that he had actually won the election. There was no fraud no matter how much he claims it. In fact, he may have committed extortion trying to suborn the Republican secretary of state of Georgia.
Letters to the Sun have asked, "Why so much hatred of Trump?" There is little actual hatred of the man, except possibly by the women he has assaulted. But, there is a recognition that he is thoroughly corrupt, a danger to democracy and our country. Chaos is his method of operation.
He is trying to provoke chaos in our streets. He behaves like a dictator and threatens our democracy. He is worthy of our contempt for what he has done to our country.
Alvin Lubiner
Port Charlotte
