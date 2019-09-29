Editor:
Anyone who comes in touch with Trump becomes corrupt and is not looking out for the welfare of our country. It is called "obstruction of justice."
With the new revelations about Trump and forcing Ukraine to dig up dirt on Biden and his son to interfere with the election process of this country, when is enough, enough? What is it going to take to get our Republican representatives to stand up to this undemocratic, un-American president to say we're done? Don't they realize that they are allowing him to destroy their own party and this country? I would consider it an act of patriotism if just one of them had the guts to stand up to this immoral person.
Do you honestly find Trump's behavior American?
If you do, you really need to re-examine just why you think he is so great. He is attacking the Clean Water Act and auto emissions.
Do you want your grandchildren dying from water that is not safe to drink? Do you want our cities to look like Los Angeles with all that smog before they enacted auto emissions regulations. Do you want really want your grandchildren having asthma or dying of lung cancer? I do not understand how people relying on Social Security and Medicare to survive are willing to jeopardize what they earned and justly deserve by voting for this administration. Are you self-destructive?
If the answers to these questions are "yes," then God help us all. You are totally delusional.
Darlene Rosen
Punta Gorda
