Editor:

In today's (May 2) Sun letters, some guy is happy and proud to have Trump in charge. This past week at one of his virus/campaign rallies, Trump said we will be able to test 5 million a day, his words exactly.

The following day when the scientists said we may get to 5.7 million tests a month, a reporter asked Trump about it. His response was "I never said that." It was one day later. Now this guy writing that letter calls Joe Biden forgetful? Oh right, Trump doesn't forget things, he just lies and his lemming followers fall in line and believe him.

The smart money is ridin' with Biden 2020.

Joseph a del Bonis

Rotonda West

