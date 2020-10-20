Editor:

It is inexcusable that our so-called president is telling people not to worry about Covid. He is exposing hundreds of people working for him and around him.

The photo ops are sickening to watch as he removes his mask. I cannot believe Trumpers are still cheering this type of behavior.

A wise man Will Rogers once said, “The American people are generous and will forgive almost any weakness with the exception of stupidity.” I will never forgive this person.

Donald Geoffroy

Punta Gorda

