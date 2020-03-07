Editor:

Re: So-called Christian followers.

To those Christian Trumpets worshipers I ask, please alert true Americans when our House Speaker Pelosi sexually assaults someone, mocks the disabled, tears a child from their parents, pays off a porn star, insults Gold Star families, calls Nazis fine people, denies science, steals from a charity or starts a fake university then spends over $350 million playing golf.

Until then, keep calling him the “Chosen One”, drinking his poison Kool-aid and praising the Putin puppet with his pathological lies. Amen

Dan Rodriguez

Port Charlotte

