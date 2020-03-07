Editor:
Re: So-called Christian followers.
To those Christian Trumpets worshipers I ask, please alert true Americans when our House Speaker Pelosi sexually assaults someone, mocks the disabled, tears a child from their parents, pays off a porn star, insults Gold Star families, calls Nazis fine people, denies science, steals from a charity or starts a fake university then spends over $350 million playing golf.
Until then, keep calling him the “Chosen One”, drinking his poison Kool-aid and praising the Putin puppet with his pathological lies. Amen
Dan Rodriguez
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.