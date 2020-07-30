Editor:
In reference to a letter dated July 14, the writer, being an intelligent person, did not show what is more important, common sense. If readers go between the lines, they will discover the President then had the whole country behind him because he was transparent, honest and loved America.
But moving forward we didn’t see much of that, except for Kennedy, until Reagan came into office and inspired the Americans with his candor and honest approach to bring America back to a respectful nation. Move forward again to 2008-2016 where we lost all we had gained through a weak president who, according to what is common knowledge is now very wealthy. How we ask, well common sense tell you he used his position to get there.
Now one more move forward brings you to our current president, who gave up his lifestyle to bring us back to the Eisenhower, Reagan way of running the country. It has not been easy as he has been harassed by the left even before he won. Despite all this he has worked tirelessly because he loves America and the American people. We need four more years of his leadership to get back on track from the train wreck caused by a lot of people with no common sense.
Peter Buchardt
Englewood
