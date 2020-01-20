Editor:
Three years ago I begrudgingly voted for Trump thinking he wasn’t presidential but was going to clean out the swamp. Today there is little chance that my vote will change.
The partisan Democrats are expressing two main policy changes in their campaigns. Hatred of Trump and utopia…free health care, food, college, child care, guaranteed income, housing etc.
In three years, under Trump, earnings, jobs and home ownership are all up. We’re not involved in any oil wars, we’ve got lower taxes, and America is producing more. The liberal media is exposed, and the unborn finally have an outspoken White House advocate.
The partisan Democrats pay a lot of lip service about caring, but actions speak louder than words. They’re now advocating a tax cut for the rich by repealing Trump’s state and local tax cap thereby increasing taxes on the middle-class. Go figure!
Trump is a big talker but also a big doer producing good policies and outcomes. He’s a flawed leader but aren’t we all flawed? His results are the real deal. Isn’t that what we expect from a president?
Frank Mazur
Punta Gorda
