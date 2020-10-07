Editor:
The teachers' unions have been fighting school choice since the '70s. Therefore, leaving urban kids in horrid, failing schools seems to be okay with them. How do you like the result? Decades of failure is not good. Isn't it time to try something different?
President Trump wants the money to follow the child, not the school. Let's let parents of all colors be able to choose the best school for their child. Vote for school choice for all! Vote for President Trump!
Becky Vandevelde
Englewood
