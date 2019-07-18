Editor:
I predict that Trump will win in a landslide in 2020. The Democrats are full of emotional responses and drama. Review the facts about the current economy.
Lowest unemployment rate in history for all demographic groups. Low rates at banks and mortgage companies. Stock market at or above all-time highs. Inflation is under control, tax rates lowered for everyone. Government regulations have been reduced and streamlined. Military is strong again and not underfunded. Other countries around the world are reevaluating their unfair trade policies with the United States.
All these things are facts. Trump is doing a great job. I hired Trump to run my country and take his experience in the business world to do what is best for the U.S. Trump is doing all these things in spite of the liberal media and the liberal heel-nippers in the Democratic Party. Are you aware Trump donates his full salary to military groups who need donations to help veterans? You won’t hear about this from liberal media. I hired Trump to put the U.S.’s interest above other countries and not to be my spiritual leader.
Have news flash for the liberals, in a few months, closer to the 2020 elections, legal indictments will come down aimed at the swamp creatures who broke laws in their rabid attempt to unseat Trump and destroy his presidency. We will be reminded of their illegal actions as the election gets closer. Just in time to vote.
Steve Barker
North Port
