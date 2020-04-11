Editor:
The way Donald Trump has handled this coronavirus is a crime against humanity. He knew this was coming in January, yet his political ambitions were more important than saving the lives of hundreds of thousands of American citizens, He kept calling it a hoax (thanks to Rush Limbaugh), a democratic and news plot against him and a hoax. He has acknowledged that he knew about this in January 2020, but continued on with this message for months until it came to the point where his medical experts prevailed within the last week.
My complaint is that he has left all 50 states on their own. They have all been bidding against each other for urgent medical supplies, while the government has been bidding against them. This virus is going to cost the American public trillions more in health care provisions because Trump has refused to nationalize all of the nation's needs and distribute them accordingly because he does not think that this is his job. He is going to bankrupt this country just in medical costs because he can't figure out how to do this on a more profitable basis. I would say that he is a failure as a businessman and a president (if you want to call him that).
This man is so dumb, and he is so dumb at the wrong time that we need someone smart.
Darlene Rosen
Punta Gorda
