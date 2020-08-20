Editor:
President Trump once promised that he would be ‘the only Republican that doesn’t want to cut Social Security.’ But it was yet another lie; he now says that he would “terminate” FICA contributions, Social Security’s main revenue source, if he’s re-elected.
When pensions are threatened and 401ks have proven insufficient, Trump’s plan would destroy the one source of retirement income that people count on and it’s often the only disability insurance that working families have.
Trump signed a bunch of executive orders in the name of helping struggling Americans under the economic recession, one of which was cutting the payroll tax: don’t buy the snake oil. If you’re without a job (or know someone who is) because of Covid-19, you’re not paying that tax, so eliminating it doesn’t put any more money in your pocket.
His executive orders do nothing to help workers and families, but everything to sabotage the most successful program in the country and if re-elected he promised that program will be destroyed.
Don’t give Trump a second term.
Kay Blue
Punta Gorda
