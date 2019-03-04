Editor:
Here are some facts for one of the frequent contributors to this forum from Rotonda who tries frequently to disparage the Trump presidency.
The stock market was buoyed by the federal reserve dropping interest rates to historically low levels during the Obama administration. Trump enters office and the Fed immediately started increasing those rates, holding back the stock market somewhat.
The Fed kept rates at .25 for seven years during the Obama presidency. Since Trump has been in the office there has been seven rate increases.
Let’s not forget the billions of tax payer dollars (bailout) poured into Wall Street aiding the already gigantic banking conglomerates and the elite of Wall Street during the previous administration.
By the way, the Dow closed yesterday at over 26,000. If I’m not mistaken, that’s a 7,000 point increase in the two years that Donald Trump has been in office. Not too bad when you couple the markets rise with historically low unemployment.
Don Wilson
Port Charlotte
