Editor:
Deplorables, conservatives, independents and Libertarians, listen up.
The Liberal/Socialist/Communistic/Liberal Party began attacking POTUS Trump as soon as he announced his intention to run for POTUS. Hillary financed a "fake” dossier created by Russian agents. The FBI used the “fake” Hillary dossier to obtain FISA warrants to spy on the Trump campaign.
Mueller was commissioned, with a team of Democratic operatives, to investigate supposed Russian assistance to the Trump campaign. The media accused Trump of receiving Russian assistance for two years, with no evidence, before Mueller determined that the Trump campaign received "no Russian assistance."
The Democrats have decided that they are unable to win the 2020 Presidential election without attempting to discredit POTUS Trump by pursuing his impeachment with unverifiable second hand information. The former ambassador to Ukraine testified that she saw “no” impeachable offenses by POTUS Trump. To add to the circus, Rep. Schiff falsely misrepresented the subject POTUS Trump phone conversation on national media.
Therefore, deplorables, conservatives, independents, and Libertarians, prepare to get out the vote for POTUS Trump in 2020. He has done more for the economy than any modern day POTUS. Doubt that? Check the Value of your 401K today, compared to 2016.
Salvatore Castronovo
Punta Gorda
