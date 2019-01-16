Editor:
Can someone please explain something to me in a way I can both understand and believe?
For two full years, the Republicans controlled both houses of Congress, along with the executive branch. So why did Mr. Trump wait until the Democrats recently took control of the House to suddenly dig in his heels and insist that the Wall must be funded now?
The only believable explanation I can come up with is this: He knows the Wall is not only a really bad idea but also a monumental waste of precious taxpayers' dollars, and is secretly hoping it will fail to get funded. In which case, he can then conveniently blame the villainous Democrats for blocking him from fulfilling his campaign promise. Which will then cast the Dems as even worse villains in the eyes of his base than they already are.
Jeff Lee
Punta Gorda
