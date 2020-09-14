Editor:
I have one question for Trump. Why won't you release your tax returns? You have been lying to us for over 4 years, saying you cannot release a return undergoing audit. Even Nixon released his return while it was being audited. There must be some interesting information in those documents.
Our president claims to be a "good Christian" — married three times, cheating on each with their successor. This man has declared bankruptcy six times. He has stolen billions from honest, hard working subcontractors by these actions. Why not pay these people what they are owed?
President Trump calls himself a patriot. A true patriot would feel he or she should serve in some capacity in war time. I did. He took the same route as the rest of the Trump men. His paternal grandfather was stripped of his Bavarian citizenship for avoiding the draft. His father was investigated in 1954 by the U.S. Senate for wartime profiteering during WWII. He did not serve.
Apparently, it is a genetic thing as our "patriotic president" was diagnosed with bone spurs to avoid serving. He did manage to play sports while in school and doesn't let his affliction keep him from the golf course. Our country is fighting a pandemic he mishandled from day one, calling it a hoax which will disappear. Lying in excess of 20,000 times isn't very Christian either. Trump is destroying this country with his falsehoods and division.
Michael E. Turner
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.