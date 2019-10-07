Editor:
Recent polls show that the number of people who feel that an impeachment inquiry regarding Donald Trump should begin has increased substantially in the past few weeks. In order to decide whether such an inquiry is warranted, it is helpful to examine the cases of former presidents Bill Clinton and Richard Nixon.
Even though Clinton’s behavior with a former intern at the White House should not be condoned, his actions involved a private sexual matter between consenting adults. In Nixon’s case, impeachment proceedings were initiated because of his role in the coverup of the break-in at the Democratic National Committee in the Watergate Complex. This, of course is a more serious offense, but it pales in comparison to a president who implies that aid to a foreign country will be withheld unless the leader of that country helps dig up dirt on a potential political opponent.
In 1974, I watched the impeachment proceedings against Richard Nixon and was appalled by his behavior. However, some political observers might say that the current occupant of the White House makes even Nixon look good.
Gordon Mulligan
Englewood
