Editor:
Trump is a terrible president. The economy is strong because he has cut taxes and eliminated key regulations that are now causing significant harm to the environment. His tax cuts made the budget deficit, which was decreasing under Obama, to increase dramatically. We have never had such a large annual budget deficit with a strong economy.
Trump’s trade war with China, which he predicted would be an easy win, is causing harm to our economy and our pocketbooks. He has alienated key allies that could have been helpful in pressuring the Chinese to make concessions. It will continue to be difficult to get their help in foreign affairs because he is so unpopular in Canada, Europe and Mexico, our most important allies.
Trump’s abandonment of the Iran nuclear deal is causing Iran to be more aggressive. They have attacked Saudi Arabia and an expensive drone, with no American response. Trump talks loudly but carries a small stick.
He uses extremely aggressive divisive language in reference to his political opponents. Bush and Obama never called political opponents’ traitors or claimed that they wanted to destroy our country. This is not bringing us together. It is a deliberate strategy of divisiveness.
Most importantly, there has been so many vacancies and turnovers that his administration is now dysfunctional. Because of his arrogance, he is incapable of recognizing his mistakes or making changes.
Meanwhile, Democrats have been busy making important legislation which never gets approved because Mitch McConnell refuses to pass it in the Senate.
Frank Vorlicek
Rotonda West
