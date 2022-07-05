Of course Putin didn’t attack Ukraine while Trump was president. This wasn’t because of any Trump strength. Putin will do anything to get Trump re-elected as the U.S. president. Trump’s own attorney, Michael Cohen, in his book “Disloyal” shows Trump’s disloyalty to the U.S. Constitution and loyalty to the Russian dictator.
Putin is also working to place all of the “republics” of the USSR back under Russian control. The disintegration of NATO is the first step in him realizing this ambition. And, Trump does not care if NATO is dissolved. He has repeatedly undermined the alliance. He has called Putin’s invasion of Ukraine “smart and savvy.” Trump is one of several Putin puppets willing to do the Russian dictator’s bidding.
However, as the only American, he is the one who is likely to end the noble experiment begun by this nation’s founders at the end of the 18th century: the end of government of the people, by the people and for the people: the end of this democratic republic.
Trump and Trumplicans will use any means (legal or not) to achieve their ends. Traditional Republicans and Democrats may disagree, but agree to use only constitutionally approved, legal means. It doesn’t take much for Trump to throw people who have loyally served him under the bus. Look at Trump-loyalist Mike Pence, a true patriot, who followed the Constitution.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.