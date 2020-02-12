Editor:

I can't wait for my grandchildren to visit so I can teach them to become pathological liars, cheat on their spouses when the marry, that it's OK for men to grab women any where they want, disrespect any true American hero then schmooze up to our country's worst enemy's, hey they can help you get elected.

If you have no morality, and you yourself can avoid military service by whatever lame excuse you can pay your doctor to say you have, don't worry, nobody else will be able to see it and it won't interfere with your golf game. These are just some of the qualities a certain political party admires, and you might be able to become president one day. Once your elected you can act like a king, do anything you want and don't have to worry. They are a bunch of spineless yes men, who the only part of the Constitution they care about is the NRA cash cow. Oops I mean the second amendment, that was written when a gun could only fire one shot at a time. Remember what our first president said? I cannot tell a lie? Ha ha ha ha ha.

Robert Schultz

Englewood

