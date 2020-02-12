Editor:
I can't wait for my grandchildren to visit so I can teach them to become pathological liars, cheat on their spouses when the marry, that it's OK for men to grab women any where they want, disrespect any true American hero then schmooze up to our country's worst enemy's, hey they can help you get elected.
If you have no morality, and you yourself can avoid military service by whatever lame excuse you can pay your doctor to say you have, don't worry, nobody else will be able to see it and it won't interfere with your golf game. These are just some of the qualities a certain political party admires, and you might be able to become president one day. Once your elected you can act like a king, do anything you want and don't have to worry. They are a bunch of spineless yes men, who the only part of the Constitution they care about is the NRA cash cow. Oops I mean the second amendment, that was written when a gun could only fire one shot at a time. Remember what our first president said? I cannot tell a lie? Ha ha ha ha ha.
Robert Schultz
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.