Editor,
On Saturday I stumbled onto a Trump rally (covered by FOX News).
After listening to him spread fear among the crowd and belittle his opponents, I decided that: Trump has the characteristics of a male member of the human race by his physical appearance, but he is not a MAN.
No MAN lies to people just to get the approval he so desperately seeks.
No MAN treats WOMEN the way that he does.
No MAN would ever call members of the military "Suckers" and "Losers."
No MAN buys and lies his way out of serving and yet believes he is a patriot.
No MAN ... you get the picture.
If Donald J. Trump behaved like a MAN, I might have supported him (I am an octogenarian and was a lifelong Republican until he ran for President).
I truly feel sorry for the people who listen to his 'trash mouth talking' and believe it is the truth. One day they will awaken and
find that they've been had by a Super Snake Oil Salesman and not Superman.
Andy Paine
Englewood
