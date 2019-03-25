Editor:
In response to statements Trump made U.S. great again, like his leader often does he made many false statements.
Trump has not de-nuked North Korea. There is no agreement and his pen pal Kim, who murders his own citizens and family members, killed an American and has threatened more testing. The only thing we have gotten out of those negotiations is well nothing.
He claims fair trade with China, and our trade deficit has increased by 11.6 percent and globally the trade deficit has risen 12.5 percent, also because of his tariffs. He took $23 billion from the taxpayers for subsidies to give soy bean farmers.
This is a president who recently spoke of his supporters taking up arms against those who oppose him suggesting Americans killing Americans. If you consider gutting the EPA, separating children from parents and incarcerating them, increasing the deficit by a trillion dollars, alienating our allies, insulting deceased war heroes, failing to denounce white supremacists and flat-out lying to us on a daily basis, if that is what you consider making us great again, I think there are many of us who would disagree.
When I hear people claim that he was given to us by God I ask, why is God punishing us?
Jim Goedde
Punta Gorda
