I write as a retired U.S. Air Force enlisted person.

It is a travesty for funds to be stolen from military infrastructure construction projects. It's insane to insist that our military service members go around the world to "defend" American values, then abandon them to narcissistic projects that diminish rather then enhance American security.

I urge Greg Steube, Marco Rubio and Rick Scott to please stand against the theft by President Trump of funds appropriated to improve the lives of those who sacrifice so much on our behalf. A real patriot would oppose this move by Trump.

He is certainly not representing the military I served for 23 years as a proud member of the armed forces. I consider his actions to be treasonous to the country we ask our military to secure.

Michael Ford

Punta Gorda

