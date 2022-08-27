“I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.” Trump’s first and perhaps his most significant lie was voiced while taking office January 20, 2017. He should be treated as the traitor that he is. The fact that millions of folks still worship the most corrupt leader of a Russian-loving administration continues to amaze me.
But….the fact that he encouraged hundreds of his brainless minions to attack the U.S. Capitol on January 6 in act of domestic terrorism goes to show the “depth” of their patriotism. His company COO gets convicted on 15 (yes, 15) felony counts. Weisselberg will now join Bannon, Broidy, Cohen, Flynn, Gates, Manafort, Nadar, Papadopoulos, and Stone in the Trump Hall of Shame!
Now we have learned that Trump stole some classified and top secret documents (and then lied about returning them all). What was he going to do with these boxes of materials? Wallpaper the bathrooms at Mar-a-Lago? Sell them to the top bidder? Add to that the legal issues his company is having in New York - so bad that he had to take the Fifth. Attempting to overturn a national election. No doubt Trump’s bust will soon also be enshrined in this Hall of Shame.
