“I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.” Trump’s first and perhaps his most significant lie was voiced while taking office January 20, 2017. He should be treated as the traitor that he is. The fact that millions of folks still worship the most corrupt leader of a Russian-loving administration continues to amaze me.

