Editor:
The Republicans are in power because of good campaigning and weak campaigning by the Democrats.
The tax cuts by Trump were not for the rich. They were for the major corporations who have been leaving the U.S. and heading for foreign countries because of high taxes. Look where our economy is today because of the tax cut. The middle class received a tax cut too.
The big oil we are protecting is important to so many people.
What have the Democrats done? Investigate Trump since 2016 over nothing and have spent millions of the taxpayers' money.
If you want your bills passed, then you have to get elected, and for some reason the Republicans dominate the Senate. To have medical insurance for all is very difficult and expensive. Look what happened to Obamacare. Remember the Obama lie "You may keep your doctor.?"
I would say getting your son a job in the Ukraine when you are in office, receiving $50,000 a month for a job he knew nothing about, is corruption.
I haven't heard anything about the Kurds being crushed by Turkey since we departed. Trump got the situation settled. We are now protecting big oil with our troops from Iranian attacks.
The multiple witnesses selected by Rep. Schiff are all liars. Another witch hunt in the Ukraine.
To vote Democrat is to vote against your own best interests.
Bill Smiley
Englewood
