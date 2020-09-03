Editor:
Well, I guess it is time to set the record straight again. It is almost sad that it must be done over and over.
I am reading today's (Aug. 15) Sun front page. Guess what? Trump haters. Once again, even though his verbal skills are weak, he was (is) right again. This headline on Page 1 of his Trump hating excuse for a newspaper says "Ex-FBI lawyer to plead guilty in Trump-Russia probe review." Do you Trump haters realize what this means?
Repeat after me: Hoax, hoax, hoax. He was right again. So, I suggest you liberal, unpatriotic Trump haters may find this a difficult pill to swallow, so please run out and buy some hemlock to choke it down with.
The Dorham probe is just reading full steam and to quote the president, yesterday "They (Democrats) spied on my campaign and got caught." So, you Trump haters may want to go hide somewhere until this investigation is complete and all the crooked players like the Comeys of your corrupt party are in prison where they belong.
P.S. Latest non-fake news, the Daily Sun, page 6A: "Ex-FBI lawyer admits to false statement during Russian probe." All you Trump haters should take the time to read the article and run to the bathroom and puke.
Lawrence Barron
Port Charlotte
