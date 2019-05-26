Editor:
The job numbers announced May 3 of this month continue to be record-breaking. In April, the U.S. created 263,000 new jobs and the unemployment rate fell to 3.6 percent. This is the lowest level since 1969.
The restrictive regulations put in place by the Obama/Biden administration severely hampered growth for many industries in this country. By lifting some of these regulations, companies were able to grow and add more workers. Some companies that were completely shuttered were able to open their doors again.
Thanks to President Trump and his “America First” economy, anyone who desires to work in this country has the opportunity.
After an average of 233,000 jobs per month growth in 2018, the continued consistent growth over the first four months of this year has quelled any fear that declining unemployment would stifle job growth. Add to this the fact that average hourly earnings rose 1.7 percent this year after inflation and continue to rise due to competition in the job market.
The job reports are just one reason we need to re-elect president Trump in 2020. We must continue to put America first and Trump will do that.
Or, we could go back to a time where Nancy Pelosi claimed that unemployment checks stimulate the economy. Ha!
Davette Bevan
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.