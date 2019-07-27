Editor:
It's not about the four congresswomen, who by the way were voted into office, just like Trump. It's about the way he handles all opposition.
The hell with values, the hell with morals. Remember the Republican primary. Every opposing candidate was insulted on stage because they had the audacity to oppose him. Voicing a different view of how to make America better brought insults and disgusting labels.
And then there was his tirade against a true American hero, John McCain. Another display of his vile, but accepted by many in his party. How about the press conference mocking a physically challenged journalist? That was the journalists fault because he had the gall to criticize. That's why the Mitchs, the Teds, and the McCarthy's are so afraid to speak out. They don't have the guts to face his wrath.
Thank God for Mitt Romney, at least he does have the guts to say what's right and what's wrong.
Skip Wehrle
Rotonda West
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.