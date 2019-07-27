Editor:

It's not about the four congresswomen, who by the way were voted into office, just like Trump. It's about the way he handles all opposition.

The hell with values, the hell with morals. Remember the Republican primary. Every opposing candidate was insulted on stage because they had the audacity to oppose him. Voicing a different view of how to make America better brought insults and disgusting labels.

And then there was his tirade against a true American hero, John McCain. Another display of his vile, but accepted by many in his party. How about the press conference mocking a physically challenged journalist? That was the journalists fault because he had the gall to criticize. That's why the Mitchs, the Teds, and the McCarthy's are so afraid to speak out. They don't have the guts to face his wrath.

Thank God for Mitt Romney, at least he does have the guts to say what's right and what's wrong.

Skip Wehrle

Rotonda West

