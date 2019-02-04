Editor:
I am 76 years old and I voted for Mr. Trump because I was very tired of the direction our country was going. I knew that he wasn't a saint, nor did he claim to be.
He told us of the much-needed changes that he was going to make and I (we) thought, why not give an outsider a chance, what can it hurt? Our country is strong enough to survive four years of Donald Trump.
Most of us who voted for him think that he was doing just fine but we all know of the lack of support he has received. Conservative judges? Absolutely, since the 1970s the courts have made it legal to abort human babies and life, or being alive is the greatest gift there is.
How about same-sex marriage? The Holy Scriptures clearly condemns both actions while our courts have made it illegal to pray in most public schools and to portray the Ten Commandments of our creator.
Jeff Stine
Punta Gorda
